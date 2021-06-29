French Alstom ensuring safety of Azerbaijani railways

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The French Alstom company ensures the safety of the railways of Azerbaijan, Elshan Zeynalov, Alstom's Country Managing Director for Azerbaijan, Georgia, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Zeynalov, in 2017, the company established cooperation with the Azerbaijan Technical University with the aim of hiring its graduates, and today about 30 Azerbaijani experts work at Alstom.

"Since locomotives are serious equipment that supposed to be operational for 30-40 years, we must ensure their high-quality service by attracting young experts. They are graduates of the Azerbaijan Technical University. The specified service life of locomotives suggests that Alstom will have been functioning in the Azerbaijani market for years," Zeynalov said.

The managing director reminded that Alstom has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1997. In 2014, it signed a contract with Azerbaijan Railways CJSC for the supply of 50 locomotives.

