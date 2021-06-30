Rasht-Astara railway should be spotlight within North-South corridor – Iranian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line within the North-South corridor can be kept in the spotlight as one of the main priorities of the new Iranian government, the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi wrote in his twitter page, Trend reports.

According to Mousavi, the absence of the Rasht-Astara railway in this strategic corridor is a gap.

The ambassador added that the North-South Corridor is the shortest route for transporting cargo from south and east Asia to northern Europe and vice versa.

As reported, the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway in northern Iran within the North-South corridor will be completed in 4 years at best. A large part of the 160 km long railway line passes through productive areas. Therefore, efforts have been made to resolve the issue differently. About 80 km of this railway line will be built through a bridge or tunnel, and 80 km – on land.