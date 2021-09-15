Wizz Air to resume regular flights from Georgian Kutaisi Int'l Airport to Polish Krakow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Low-cost airline Wizz Air will resume regular flights from Georgian Kutaisi International Airport to Krakow starting September 28, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Wizz Air will operate flights between Krakow and Kutaisi twice a week.

In total, Wizz Air will operate flights to 14 destinations in nine countries 24 times a week.

"Since the resumption of regular flights, Wizz Air has transported over 80,000 passengers from Kutaisi International Airport. The United Airports of Georgia expect that our strategic partner Wizz Air will resume flights from Georgia to the most demanded destinations of the European Union countries", said Head of Georgian United Airports Tamar Archuadze.

Krakow is the fifth city in Poland where Wizz Air will operate flights from Kutaisi International Airport. Until now passengers were able to fly from Kutaisi to four cities of Poland – Warsaw, Gdansk, Wroclaw, and Katowice.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356