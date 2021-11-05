AZAL to operate special flights to Jeddah

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

The flag carrier of Azerbaijan – “Azerbaijan Airlines” launch special flights to Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Trend reports citing press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

Starting from November 25, “Azerbaijan Airlines” shall operate flights to Jeddah once a week - on Thursdays, on Airbus A319/A320.

Flight tickets are sold on the official websites of the airline www.azal.az as well as in accredited agencies.

Only those categories of passengers who are allowed to fly under the current COVID-19 related restrictions will be accepted on flights.

The citizens of Azerbaijan planning to travel to Saudi Arabia must be eligible to enter the territory of the country. The rules for entering Saudi Arabia during COVID-19 pandemic are available on the airline's website at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-saudi-arabia

The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take COVID-19 test can be found on the Airline's official website at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-clinics

When travelling from the cities of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan, passengers can get tested for COVID-19 in any state-accredited clinic or laboratory that conducts PCR testing. It is recommended to have a QR code embedded on the certificate confirming its authenticity. This will help to speed up the formalities at the airport.

Test results for COVID-19 must be valid 72 hours prior to flight departure.