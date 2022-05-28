First batch of cargo from China to be transported through Port of Baku to Finland (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The first cargo shipment from the Chinese Tuanjiecun railway station will proceed through the Port of Baku to Finland, the port told Trend.

The first train with 54 containers transported via Azerbaijan's Aghdam and Nakhchivan ferries from the Port of Kuryk (Kazakhstan) has been delivered to the Port of Baku as part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

"Auto parts, plastic products, textile equipment, and other similar non-food products constitute the bulk of the cargo owned by Finnish Nurminen Logistics company. The cargo will thereafter be moved to the Georgian Poti Sea Port, after to the Romanian Port of Constanta across the Black Sea, and to Finland by block train," said the port.

Nurminen Logistics' management had previously paid a visit to the Port of Baku and come to a decision about cargo trafficking from China through the territory of Azerbaijan.