Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan - important drivers of regional cooperation, analyst says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The creation of new transport and logistics routes in the region will influence the further development of simplified (digitalized) cargo transportation, Deputy Head of the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan Akramjon Nematov said during a visit to the Baku International Sea Trade Port (Port of Baku), the port told Trend.

According to Nematov, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are important locomotives for regional cooperation, and the Port of Baku is playing the role of a trans-regional logistics hub.

During the visit to the port, members of the Uzbek delegation got acquainted with projects aimed at simplifying regional trade procedures and improving transit and multimodal types of transport in the existing trade corridors.

The sides discussed roles of the dry ports of Uzbekistan and the Port of Baku in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and activities to be carried out to ensure uninterrupted cargo flows from Central Asia to Europe.

It was also noted that the partnership between the ports and logistics centers of both countries will greatly contribute to creating new transport and logistics routes in the region.