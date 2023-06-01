Azerbaijan strikes deal to have Damen Shipyards Group ships to be built in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Baku Shipbuilding Plant LLC, Baku International Sea Trade Port and Dutch Damen Shipyards Gorinchem B.V. have signed a memorandum of understanding on trilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

Damen ships will be built at the Baku Shipyard as part of this cooperation.

Damen unites 35 shipbuilding and ship repair plants located in different countries of the world, including 15 shipyards in the Netherlands, where the company is headquartered. The remaining 20 shipyards are located in Poland, Romania, Türkiye, Qatar, China, Vietnam, South Africa, UAE, and Singapore.

The company also has joint ventures in many other countries. There are more than 11,000 employees in the company.

At Damen Shipyards Gorinchem B.V., in addition to shipbuilding at its own shipyards around the world, Damen has extensive experience in building at local shipyards under its license.

Damen provides a license and engineering package, and ship components, as well as supervises the construction process, ensuring the transfer of shipbuilding technologies and guaranteeing excellent quality.