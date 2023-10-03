Azerbaijan's Ganja carrying out vast-scaled roadworks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is carrying out large-scale repair and construction works, Trend reports.

According to the agency, 52 streets with a total area of 346,000 square meters are planned to be repaired in Ganja, and work in this direction is already underway.

During the repair and construction works, the old asphalt pavement is replaced with a new one, and if necessary, a new roadbed is created in some areas.

As part of the project, existing sidewalks are being restored, new sidewalks are being built, and paving stones are being laid.

In addition, upon completion of the asphalting work, road marking lines and pedestrian lanes will be carried out, as well as road signs and information boards will be installed on streets and roads.

All work is carried out in accordance with the schedule drawn up under the supervision of the agency's management. In order to complete the work on time, the necessary amount of labor and equipment is involved at the sites.

Repair and construction works are carried out by the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads in accordance with the decree of the President of Azerbaijan on the repair of the internal roads of Ganja.