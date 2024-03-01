Turkmen transport companies to moot dev't of North-South corridor with Caspian partners

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 1. Turkmenistan's transport companies are to discuss with Caspian partners the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor, Trend reports.

According to the official source, this topic will be discussed at the III International Forum 'Transport Logistics of the Caspian Region 2024', which is scheduled for April 23–24 in Astrakhan (Russia) and will be attended by Turkmen transport and logistics companies.

The main topics of the upcoming discussions will be the Volga-Caspian transport and logistics ecosystem, as well as the International North-South Transport Corridor.

The forum will be attended by representatives of ports, cargo owners, marine operators, exporters, and importers from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Iran.

Furthermore, as part of the first day of the forum, an introductory visit to several cargo ports in Astrakhan will take place.

On the sidelines of the event, the state and prospects of the water transport market, the modernization of port infrastructure, and investments in major transport projects in the Caspian Sea area will be discussed in detail.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively working in the sector of international transportation to increase its position in the global transport system.

The country is investing heavily in the construction of transportation infrastructure, with a focus on modernizing ports, roads, and logistical hubs.

