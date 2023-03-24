Poland to hold several meetings on economic co-op dev't with Central Asian partners in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Poland hopes that 2023 and the coming years will give further positive dynamics to the development of trade and investment cooperation with he countries of Central Asia, the source at the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology of Poland told Trend.

"We see opportunities for the development of economic cooperation both with today's largest economic partners in the region - Kazakhstan and then Uzbekistan, as well as with the other countries of the region - Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan," the ministry said.

According to the source, bilateral intergovernmental commissions for economic cooperation with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are scheduled for 2023. Committee meetings will be accompanied by Business Forums, which will allow for participation and direct contacts between entrepreneurs.

"The prospects for Poland's cooperation with the countries of Central Asia are promising and cover many different sectors. This applies in particular to agriculture and food processing, energy (including hydropower) and mining, the construction sector, the textile industry, health care, and the already mentioned environmental protection sector. In the near future, the high-tech sector, including IT, may become an important area of ​​cooperation," the ministry noted.

The source added that 2023 and the coming years will give further positive dynamics to the development of trade and investment cooperation between Poland and its Central Asian partners.