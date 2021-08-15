Kazakhstan reports over 7,400 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

Trend:

Over the past day, 7,424 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 687,259 cases were identified in the country.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 6,240 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 566,613.