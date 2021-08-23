Kazakhstan’s president talks situation in Afghanistan with heads of other CSTO member states

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in the format of a video conference, Trend reports with reference to the official website of the President of Kazakhstan.

It is reported that the heads of state exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the security of the CSTO member states, and also discussed the development of measures aimed at preventing challenges and threats in the Central Asian region.

The president of Kazakhstan in his speech focused on the need to prevent the entire range of risks, including the spread of terrorism and extremism, the growth of illegal arms and drug trafficking, illegal migration, the influx of refugees, the penetration of destructive elements into the region.

In this regard, Tokayev proposed a number of measures designed to help strengthen the collective security system and operational actions of the CSTO.

Also, the president drew particular attention to the importance of preventing a humanitarian and food crisis in Afghanistan.

In addition, it was noted that the next session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will be held on September 16, 2021, in Dushanbe.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva