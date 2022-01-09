Over 850 rioters detained in Kazakh Almaty, says crisis center

The Kazakh law enforcement forces have detained 852 rioters in Almaty, including those who attacked the police department, the official spokesperson of the city’s crisis center Saltanat Azirbek said in an interview aired by the Khabar-24 TV channel on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"All in all, 852 participants of terrorist acts, mass riots, robberies and other crimes have been detained since the beginning of the terrorist operation," she said, adding that "among those detained there were active participants of the attack on the building of the administrative department of the Almaty police overnight into January 6."

The attack on the building of the police department by rioters had been planned, the spokesperson noted.