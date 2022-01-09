Over 850 rioters detained in Kazakh Almaty, says crisis center
The Kazakh law enforcement forces have detained 852 rioters in Almaty, including those who attacked the police department, the official spokesperson of the city’s crisis center Saltanat Azirbek said in an interview aired by the Khabar-24 TV channel on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"All in all, 852 participants of terrorist acts, mass riots, robberies and other crimes have been detained since the beginning of the terrorist operation," she said, adding that "among those detained there were active participants of the attack on the building of the administrative department of the Almaty police overnight into January 6."
The attack on the building of the police department by rioters had been planned, the spokesperson noted.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
SecGen and Commander of CSTO Peacekeeping Forces discuss deployment of peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry develops action plan to protect cultural property during armed conflicts
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE: Delhi, Mumbai continue to see spike in Covid cases; EC prohibits physical rallies, roadshows till Jan 15
Anti-aircraft artillery mounts, captured as war spoils during Second Karabakh war used during exercises of Azerbaijani Armed Forces (PHOTO/VIDEO)