Kazakhstan to completely fulfill all state guarantees to foreign investors – Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

All state guarantees to foreign investors will be completely fulfilled, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a parliamentary meeting, Trend reports on Jan. 11.

During the meeting, the National Bank of Kazakhstan and the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market and Financial Organizations were instructed to restore confidence in the national currency.

Tokayev called the rise in prices as the main problem during the past few years and mentioned a target inflation corridor of 3-4 percent by 2025.

The president also stressed that the government must develop an action program for 2022 during three weeks and the developed program will be considered in February.