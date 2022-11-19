Azerbaijani ambassador to Kazakhstan reveals mutual investment amount of countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Azerbaijan has invested $204 million in Kazakhstan, while Kazakhstan's investments in Azerbaijan have reached $100 million, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Agalar Atamoglanov said, Trend reports citing 'Kazinform' International News Agency.

According to the ambassador, the establishment of direct contacts between business entities and entrepreneurs of the two countries plays a pivotal role in the development of trade and economic ties.

"Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have established constructive cooperation on a wide range of bilateral relations. This is facilitated by regular high-level meetings, inter-parliamentary contacts, and active interactions between ministries and departments. The Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation is functioning successfully, providing for interaction in trade, energy, transit, transport, information and communication technologies, agriculture, education, and tourism," Atamoglanov stated.

He also underscored the active collaboration between the scientific institutions of the two countries.

"Azerbaijani and Kazakh students are regularly exchanged for training and scientific internships in educational institutions. There is a Center named after the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev at the L. N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University," the ambassador added.