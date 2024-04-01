Earthquake shakes Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 1. An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 occurred in Kazakhstan, a source in the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations said, Trend reports.

According to the source, the epicenter of the tremors was located 308 kilometers west of the city of Almaty. The outbreak lay at a depth of 25 kilometers.

According to the source, the earthquake was felt in two locations in Zhambyl.



There have been no reports of casualties or damage.

