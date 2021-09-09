Kyrgyzstan reports 104 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan reported on Thursday 104 new COVID-19 cases, raising the national count to 176,883, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that the total number of people having recovered from the virus reached 171,048 after 137 new recoveries were recorded over the past day.

Meanwhile, 2 new virus related deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 2,563.

According to the headquarters, 698 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals across the country and 1,122 patients are receiving treatment at home.

Kyrgyzstan has started COVID-19 vaccine jabs on March 29 using China-donated vaccine. To date, a total of 720,210 people have received their first vaccine shots against COVID-19, while 504,998 have taken two doses.