Kyrgyzstan, Russia presidents hold telephone conversation

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of the Kyrgyz President said that the heads of state discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda of Kyrgyz-Russian relations and prospects for the development of cooperation in various fields, including building up interaction in the Eurasian space, taking into account the upcoming chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Eurasian Economic Union in 2022.

During the conversation, Sadyr Zhaparov also told his colleague about the parliamentary elections held in Kyrgyzstan, which were held in full compliance with the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan and international norms.

He thanked the Russian side for active participation in the elections as observers, for the assistance in organizing the voting of Kyrgyzstanis on the territory of Russia, as well as for the high assessment of the conduct of the elections by the Russian side.

“Stability and a favorable socio-political situation in the country will serve as a solid foundation for the further progressive development of multifaceted Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation,” the head of Kyrgyzstan said.

Sadyr Zhaparov expressed gratitude to Vladimir Putin for the regular support provided by the Russian side in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection and related consequences, including the supply of the next batch of Sputnik-Light vaccines and the organization of additional flights between the two countries.

In turn, the Russia president of congratulated Sadyr Zhaparov on the successful conduct of the elections and wished further socio-economic development of the country for the benefit of the people of Kyrgyzstan.

Taking this opportunity, Vladimir Putin also congratulated Sadyr Zhaparov on his upcoming birthday and wished him good health, prosperity and further success in his responsible government activities.

The leaders of the countries agreed to continue an active dialogue between the parties on the basis of alliance and strategic partnership.