Kyrgyzstan calls for transportation quality in SCO region

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 4. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov emphasized the need to sustain collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing transportation quality across all modes of transport within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) region during the Council of Heads of State meeting of the SCO, Trend reports.

"I believe it is essential to continue our collaborative efforts in enhancing the quality of transportation across all modes of transport within the SCO region. By utilizing the transit potentials of our countries through the implementation of joint projects in the field of transport, logistics, and relevant infrastructure, as well as by joining international transport corridors, we can contribute to the economic growth of the SCO region," the president said.

He stressed that Kyrgyzstan strongly supports the boosting of mutually advantageous economic and investment relations among SCO member states, as well as with observer nations and dialogue partners.

Additionally, the president underscored the importance of introducing efficient financial mechanisms by setting up a Development Bank and Development Fund within the SCO. He also emphasized the need of transition towards conducting payments in national currencies.