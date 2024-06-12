Exports of oil products from Kyrgyzstan increase

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 12. Kyrgyzstan exported 43,259 tons of oil products from January through March 2024, which is 37.6 percent more than in the corresponding months of 2023 (31,428 tons), Trend reports.

Data from the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan indicates that the value of these exports totaled $29.065 million, increasing by 27.7 percent from the figure of January–March 2023 ($22.761 million).

The majority of oil products from Kyrgyzstan were sent to Turkey—24,924 tons worth $15.782 million. The second largest destination was Uzbekistan, with 8,960 tons worth $2.475 million.

To note, Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $3.723 billion from January through March 2024, which is 29.8 percent more than in the corresponding months of 2023.

Exports amounted to $510.9 million, increasing by 12.8 percent compared to January through March 2023. Imports, compared to the same period in 2023, grew by 33 percent, reaching $3.213 billion.