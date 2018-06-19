Tajikistan to set up National Council for Financial Stability

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

A decision was made at the meeting of the Tajik government, which was held by the country’s President Emomali Rahmon, to establish the National Council for Financial Stability, Asia-Plus reported.

The country’s government also approved the state program on targeted social assistance for 2018-2020, the presidential press service said.

The action plan of the Tajik government for the second half of the year, as well as an education plan for the country's universities, were also approved at the meeting.

The government also approved the draft amendments to Tajikistan’s laws on Combating Corruption, Leasing, Insurance Activity and Public Organizations.

