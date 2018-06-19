Tajikistan to set up National Council for Financial Stability

19 June 2018 12:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

A decision was made at the meeting of the Tajik government, which was held by the country’s President Emomali Rahmon, to establish the National Council for Financial Stability, Asia-Plus reported.

The country’s government also approved the state program on targeted social assistance for 2018-2020, the presidential press service said.

The action plan of the Tajik government for the second half of the year, as well as an education plan for the country's universities, were also approved at the meeting.

The government also approved the draft amendments to Tajikistan’s laws on Combating Corruption, Leasing, Insurance Activity and Public Organizations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan look to conduct joint tours
Tourism 11:47
Continental Logistics Shymkent - main provider of clearance, storage services for goods from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan
Economy news 18 June 14:51
Gasoline prices soar in Tajikistan
Tajikistan 18 June 12:13
President of Turkmenistan due in Dushanbe for int'l water conference
Tajikistan 15 June 13:47
Azerbaijan exports large batch of cables to Tajikistan (PHOTO)
Economy news 14 June 12:58
China increases capacity of pipeline from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 13 June 15:12
Security services of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan sign agreement on co-op
Tajikistan 13 June 12:42
AKFA company talks big market share, exports to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 12:10
Tajikistan needs nearly $3B for development of transport infrastructure
Tajikistan 12 June 09:29
Putin underlines strategic partnership between Russia, Tajikistan
Russia 9 June 12:34
Putin to hold talks with Uzbek, Tajik, Iranian and Mongolian leaders in Qingdao
Russia 9 June 09:39
Payment terminals resume operation of online wallets in Tajikistan
Tajikistan 8 June 12:25
Russia's defense chief urges CIS states to join Syria’s restoration
Russia 6 June 12:38
Artel expands export geography of household appliances, electronics (Exclusive)
Economy news 6 June 12:29
China to host next meeting of Tajik, Uzbek presidents
Tajikistan 4 June 11:53
Rahmon to visit Uzbekistan this autumn
Tajikistan 1 June 11:17
CIS Heads of Government Council to meet in Dushanbe
Other News 1 June 10:59
Russia, Tajikistan talk over strategic co-op
Tajikistan 31 May 14:35