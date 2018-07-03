Tajik president talks on poverty level decrease in country

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

Poverty level in Tajikistan has decreased by 1.3 percent for the past two years, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said, Sputnik Tajikistan news agency reported.

As of early 2018, the poverty level was 29.7 percent, the Tajik president said at a meeting of the National Development Council under the President of Tajikistan.

“The poverty level reached 29.7 percent in Tajikistan in 2017, which is 1.3 percent lower when compared to the poverty level in 2015,” he said. “This is while extreme poverty level, according to international organizations, is 14 percent, and the poverty level of the average class, according to preliminary estimates, is equal to 24 percent.”

He noted that such results were achieved on the basis of ensuring a high growth rate of the economy at a level of 7 percent per year and an increase in expenditures for the social sector.

“These indicators contributed to the continuation of the trend of improving the demographic situation and the health status of the population, and as a result, the average life expectancy of the population reached 73.5 years (in particular, men - 71.9 years, women - 75.7 years),” he added.

