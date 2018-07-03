Tajik president talks on poverty level decrease in country

3 July 2018 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

Poverty level in Tajikistan has decreased by 1.3 percent for the past two years, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said, Sputnik Tajikistan news agency reported.

As of early 2018, the poverty level was 29.7 percent, the Tajik president said at a meeting of the National Development Council under the President of Tajikistan.

“The poverty level reached 29.7 percent in Tajikistan in 2017, which is 1.3 percent lower when compared to the poverty level in 2015,” he said. “This is while extreme poverty level, according to international organizations, is 14 percent, and the poverty level of the average class, according to preliminary estimates, is equal to 24 percent.”

He noted that such results were achieved on the basis of ensuring a high growth rate of the economy at a level of 7 percent per year and an increase in expenditures for the social sector.

“These indicators contributed to the continuation of the trend of improving the demographic situation and the health status of the population, and as a result, the average life expectancy of the population reached 73.5 years (in particular, men - 71.9 years, women - 75.7 years),” he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
ADB to allocate $41M to Dushanbe to improve water supply
Tajikistan 11:33
Plane flying to Tajikistan returned to Moscow because of cockpit decompression
Tajikistan 2 July 09:28
Uzbekistan begins transiting Tajik electricity to Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 29 June 15:35
Section of Kanibadam-Patar highway opens in Tajikistan
Tajikistan 28 June 13:10
Kazakhstan eyes to export gasoline to new markets
Oil&Gas 27 June 20:59
ADB to allocate another grant to Tajikistan to improve water resources management
Economy news 27 June 10:14
Kyrgyzstan may ban crude oil export
Kyrgyzstan 25 June 18:40
CIS states eye to expand integrated foreign exchange market through third countries (Exclusive)
Economy news 25 June 14:54
Tajikistan decides not to take funds from World Bank for hydroelectric power plant
Tajikistan 25 June 11:13
Ashgabat preparing summit of heads of IFAS states-founders
Turkmenistan 23 June 14:49
Tajikistan, Afghanistan to jointly fight terrorism
Tajikistan 23 June 11:04
Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan doubles
Uzbekistan 22 June 15:57
Turkmenistan announces tender for construction of school in Tajikistan
Tenders 22 June 09:58
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to launch new bus routes
Tourism 21 June 12:21
Turkmen president to attend UN conference in Dushanbe
Turkmenistan 20 June 15:16
Tajikistan to set up National Council for Financial Stability
Tajikistan 19 June 12:12
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan look to conduct joint tours
Tourism 19 June 11:47
Continental Logistics Shymkent - main provider of clearance, storage services for goods from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan
Economy news 18 June 14:51