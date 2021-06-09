Over 30 agreements to be signed during visit of President Mirziyoyev to Tajikistan

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will make official visit to Tajikistan on June 10-11 at the invitation of President Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports with reference to Akipress.

More than 30 documents are expected to be signed during this visit.

The program of the visit includes bilateral meetings in Dushanbe, talks, online ceremonies of inauguration of social facilities, the president's press service reported.

The leaders will discuss relevant aspects of further strengthenign of bilateral relations, good neighborhood and strategic partnership. A special attention will be paid to identification of new points of growth for multifaceted cooperation and promotion of concrete projects. The leaders will also exchange views on international and regional issues, will visit several industrial enterprises in Sughd region.