Tajikistan proposes to develop separate co-op programs in Central Asia

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 15. Tajikistan proposes to develop separate cooperation programs within the Central Asian region in the spheres of agriculture, industry and active introduction of new technologies, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said at the 5th Consultative Meeting of Heads of Central Asian States in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

"Against the background of long instability of the world economy due to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and a number of other factors, positive dynamics is nevertheless evident in our region. The statistics of our mutual trade turnover confirms this conclusion," he said.

The president also noted that in Tajikistan's context, trade with the countries of the region has grown one and a half to two times, and the share of Central Asian countries in the total volume of Tajikistan's trade turnover last year amounted to about thirty (28.2) percent.

Rahmon added that it is necessary to identify new points of joint growth and use all the potential to ensure a strategic breakthrough in the economic direction.