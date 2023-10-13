Presidents of Tajikistan, Russia harp on positive trend in bilateral ties

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 13. Today, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan and President Vladimir Putin of Russia held discussions on the sidelines of the CIS Heads of State Council meeting, Trend reports.

Both leaders welcomed the positive dynamics in bilateral trade, the signing of relevant contracts by business circles, agreements on establishing joint ventures with Russian capital on Tajikistan's territory, and the implementation of investment projects in industrial cooperation.

They discussed the development of cooperation in various sectors, including banking and finance, investment, energy, agriculture, and the need to enhance collaboration between relevant authorities in the field of migration.

During the meeting, the heads of state had an in-depth discussion on the current state and future prospects of the entire Tajikistan-Russia strategic partnership and alliance.

Rahmon expressed satisfaction with the active development of intergovernmental contacts this year and the positive trend in cooperation between the two countries across all areas.

The presidents also emphasized the high level of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, particularly in the field of education. They welcomed the commencement of the project to build an educational center for gifted children in Tajikistan and the Mayakovsky Russian Drama Theater.

The sides noted significant opportunities for expanding cooperation in the tourism sector, especially in health and mountain tourism.

A thorough exchange of views on security issues and relevant international and regional agendas was also conducted during the meeting.

The leaders of the CIS countries have arrived in Bishkek to participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS on October 13. As a result of the meeting, the signing of several documents is planned.