Turkmenistan participates in online consultations with OSCE PA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan participated in the discussion on intensification of cooperation between parliaments of Central Asian countries and with Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The discussion took place during the online consultations between the chairpersons of the parliaments of the Central Asian countries and OSCE PA President George Tsereteli on June 9, 2020. The Turkmen side was represented by a deputy chairperson of the Parliament of Turkmenistan.

During the consultations, representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan spoke about the measures taken in each country for economic development and strengthening regional cooperation, about reforms in legislative sphere and shared their views on the ways of the intensification of the interaction of the Central Asian countries' MPs with OSCE PA.

The parties also discussed issues related to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was noted that OSCE Parliamentary Assembly supports mutual assistance, coordination and exchange of knowledge by holding regular parliamentary discussions during this challenging situation.



According to the ministry, during the consultations, the Turkmen side informed about the government activities aimed to protect the rights of the citizens and to maintain long-term recovery as well as develop steps contributing to protection of the world from a wide range of threats.

