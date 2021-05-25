Turkmenistan working on opening UN representative offices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan is working on opening UN representative offices in Ashgabat, Trend reports, citing the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

In particular, the relevant work is underway to open representative offices of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), as well as the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in Ashgabat.

As reported, Turkmenistan has defined a plan for cooperation between the country and international organizations for 2021-2023.

Appropriate measures are being taken to further develop cooperation with reputable international organizations and structures.

Turkmenistan is a member of 47 international organizations, including the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, and others.

Currently, Turkmenistan is a member of 13 UN Councils, Committees, and Commissions. Turkmenistan actively participates in global development processes and the implementation of the Millennium Development Goals and targets.

