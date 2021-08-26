Turkmenistan, Pakistan discuss intensification of co-op within dev't of situation in Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and Pakistan discussed the situation in Afghanistan and further steps to intensify regional cooperation in order to maintain peace and stability in the region, Trend reports with reference to the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan.

The mentioned issue was discussed by the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Foreign Minister of the country Shah Mahmood Qureshi during the visit of the Pakistan delegation to Ashgabat.

It is reported that Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated the commitment of the Pakistani side to strengthen political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties with Turkmenistan.

The parties noted with content that the two countries are united by friendly relations tested by time. The diplomats exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral cooperation.

In this regard, the importance of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) high-power transmission line and support of their implementation in the future by official Islamabad was emphasized.

Special emphasis at the meeting was made on the external policy cooperation and situation in Afghanistan. In this context, the diplomats confirmed the interest of Turkmenistan and Pakistan in the domestic stability and security of Afghanistan, as well as the wellbeing of the Afghan people.

The parties noted the necessity of establishing regional dialogue, taking into account the experience of the two countries. At the same time, the Turkmen side declared its firm adherence to the principles of neutrality in the course of developing the processes of regional contacts in Afghanistan.

