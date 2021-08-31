Turkmenistan, Afghanistan to strengthen work of checkpoint

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and Afghanistan agreed to strengthen the work of the Ymymnazar - Akina checkpoint, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological standards, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

It is reported that on August 30, 2021, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, as well as a number of specialized and law enforcement agencies of Turkmenistan, met with authorized representatives of the Faryab province of Afghanistan, in particular the governors of the Andkhoy, Khancharbag, Gurgan districts, and the head of the Akina checkpoint.

The parties discussed current issues of cooperation related to the proper implementation of the border, customs, and phytosanitary supervision in border areas.

During the meeting, the parties agreed to strengthen the work of the Ymymnazar - Akina checkpoint, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological standards. Also, issues of expanding humanitarian cooperation were discussed.

It is noted that the Afghan side was pleased with the friendly gesture of the Turkmen side to provide the necessary medical equipment.

Earlier, the ministry also said that construction work has resumed on the section of the Akina-Andkhoy railway line, which is part of the railway connecting Turkmenistan and Afghanistan.

