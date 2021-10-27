Turkmenistan, Iran interested in intensifying contacts in regional, int’l structures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Farida Nuri – Trend:

Turkmenistan and Iran expressed mutual interest in further intensifying contacts on the platform of regional and international structures, in particular the UN, Trend reports citing Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The mentioned issue was discussed by Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov withing the visit of Turkmen delegation to Tehran.

Emphasizing the regular nature of the bilateral partnership between Turkmenistan and Iran, the parties noted the existence of a solid potential in the spheres of political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian interaction.

At the meeting, mutual interest was expressed in further intensifying contacts on the platform of regional and international structures, in particular the UN. In this regard, the parties focused on a number of aspects of the preparation of the forthcoming VI Summit of the Heads of the Caspian States and the 15th high-level meeting of the heads of the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

On the same day, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Hossein Amir Abdollahian held political consultations at the level of the foreign ministers of the two countries.

Expressing the constructive nature of the current consultations in person, Rashid Meredov and Hossein Amir Abdollahian reaffirmed the sides' commitment to expanding the mutually beneficial Turkmen-Iranian dialogue on a wide range of areas of mutual interest.

Noting the regular nature of contacts at the highest level, the ministers reviewed the progress in the implementation of the agreements reached at the summit meetings.

In addition, the positive dynamics of interaction between the two countries within the framework of regional and international structures was emphasized.

In order to implement the joint program of cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries for 2021-2022, the parties agreed to hold the next round of political consultations in the first quarter of next year in Ashgabat.

The diplomats also spoke about the relevance of building the potential for cooperation at the regional level aimed at ensuring peace, security and sustainable development.

Having considered the issues related to the activation of transport links and the supply of energy resources, the parties stated the need to intensify the interaction of the two countries in the direction of Turkmenbashi-Bender-Anzali in order to build up the potential of maritime transport.

In addition, discussing issues within the framework of cross-border cooperation, the ministers noted the beginning of the successful functioning of another checkpoint on the Turkmen-Iranian border.