President of Turkmenistan instructs to increase import substitution of industrial products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed to improve the supply of import-substituting industrial products and building materials to the domestic market of the country, Trend reports citing the State News Agency of Turkmenistan (TDH).

The Head of state said this during an expanded joint meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers and the State Security Council of the country.

After hearing the report of Deputy Prime Minister Charymyrat Purchekov, the President ordered to continue work on the creation of new production facilities based on innovative technologies and advanced scientific and technical achievements.

Furthermore, separate instructions concerned the establishment of the manufacture of modern products in the electronic industry.

Turkmenistan invests heavily in the formation of modern industrial infrastructure, which contributes both to the comprehensive development of the regions and to the economic prosperity of the country as a whole.