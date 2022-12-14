Turkmenistan and Denmark eye co-op in field of energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Turkmenistan and Denmark wish to cooperate in the field of energy, the Danish Embassy in Russia told Trend.

It was noted that in November of this year, the Ambassadors of Denmark and Turkmenistan to Russia held a meeting during which they discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation.

"During the productive talks, the ambassadors touched upon the upcoming visit of the Danish Ambassador to Russia Jakob Henningsen to Turkmenistan in 2023. It is expected to discuss issues of mutual interest. One of the important topics of discussion is possible cooperation in the energy sector," the embassy said.

The Embassy also stressed that the increase in carbon dioxide emissions over the past 30 years and the increase in global demand for sustainable, stable, and affordable energy are serious problems worldwide. Therefore, Denmark has decided to become independent from fossil fuels by 2050 and achieve the target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 70 percent by 2030.

"Denmark and Danish enterprises have something to offer to public and private partners, and therefore we sincerely hope that we will be able to strengthen Denmark's ties with Turkmenistan and its business circles," the embassy said.