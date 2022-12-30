Turkmenistan launches sea feeder transportation on Turkmenbashi - Baku line

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Marine Merchant Fleet CJSC of Turkmenistan from January 1, 2023 will launch feeder container transportation on the route Turkmenbashi - Baku - Turkmenbashi, Trend reports citing Orient news.

Tariffs for transit transportation of containers by sea through Turkmenistan: a 20-foot container - $220, a 40-foot container - $270 and a 45-foot container - $320.

Feeder transportation is the sea transportation of goods by small vessels, usually over short distances. Their main advantages are the optimal cost, the ability to process vessels promptly, which eliminates their downtime in the port while waiting for free berths.