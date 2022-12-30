Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan launches sea feeder transportation on Turkmenbashi - Baku line

Turkmenistan Materials 30 December 2022 13:32 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan launches sea feeder transportation on Turkmenbashi - Baku line

Follow Trend on

Khayal Khatamzadeh
Khayal Khatamzadeh
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Marine Merchant Fleet CJSC of Turkmenistan from January 1, 2023 will launch feeder container transportation on the route Turkmenbashi - Baku - Turkmenbashi, Trend reports citing Orient news.

Tariffs for transit transportation of containers by sea through Turkmenistan: a 20-foot container - $220, a 40-foot container - $270 and a 45-foot container - $320.

Feeder transportation is the sea transportation of goods by small vessels, usually over short distances. Their main advantages are the optimal cost, the ability to process vessels promptly, which eliminates their downtime in the port while waiting for free berths.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more