Turkmenistan and French companies discuss development of trade and economic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. At the initiative of the Turkmenistan-France Chamber of Commerce, a meeting was held between representatives of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Paris, the State Commodity and Raw Material Exchange and French business circles, Trend reports with reference to the Embassy of Turkmenistan in France.

The meeting was attended by representatives of such French companies as VINCI Construction, CARPI Tech, MEDEF International, SAFRAN, IN Groupe, Thomson Broadcast, Oberthur Technologies and others.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to France, Maksat Charyev, familiarized the participants with the conditions created for foreign business in his country and invited French entrepreneurs to actively participate in the implementation of investment projects in such areas as chemical, gas and petrochemical industries, textile industry, agriculture.

The participants received detailed information about the transit and logistics potential of Turkmenistan, in particular, about the possibilities of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, railways and highways that can be used in trade between France and the countries of the Asia-Pacific region.