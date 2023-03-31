Turkmenistan participates in high-level meeting of UN General Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The delegation of Turkmenistan on March 29 through 31, 2023 in New York took part in high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly on "The Role of Zero Waste as a Transformative Solution in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals", Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

According to the information, the delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova.

During the meeting, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan in his speech, expressing gratitude to Turkey for the initiative in organizing the event and launching a global campaign to achieve zero waste goals, noted the importance of consolidating the efforts of the world community to develop circular economy models that minimize the impact on the environment and thus contribute to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Furthermore, the Turkmen delegation presented the measures taken by the country at the national level to establish waste management systems within settlements, introduction of modern technologies for the disposal of household and industrial waste in order to improve the living conditions of the population of Turkmenistan and reduce the gap between regions due to the advanced development of rural areas.

Within the framework of this event, a presentation of the new Turkmen city of Arkadag was held. In particular, the emphasis was placed on demonstrating modern waste-free technologies used in the city, "smart" transport and communication systems and innovative environmental solutions.