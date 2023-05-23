Inter-Parliamentary cooperation boosts Turkmen-Georgian relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Turkmenistan and Georgia discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral partnership, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, these issues were discussed on May 22 between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova, and the Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Georgia-Turkmenistan Davit Matikashvili.

During the meeting, the sides noted the importance of continuing the practice of organizing contacts between the leaders of the two countries on a bilateral basis and multilateral platforms.

They also stressed that inter-parliamentary cooperation plays a significant role in bilateral relations. In this regard, it was noted that Inter-parliamentary friendship groups operate in the parliaments of Turkmenistan and Georgia.

The Turkmen diplomat stressed the importance of existing cooperation mechanisms for the further development of bilateral cooperation, such as the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Georgian Commission on economic cooperation, as well as inter-ministerial consultations.

In this context, it was added that the basis for effective cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries is the cooperation program for 2023-2024 signed last year.

At the end of the conversation, the sides stressed that Turkmenistan and Georgia actively cooperate within the framework of international organizations, in particular, the UN.