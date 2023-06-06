Turkmenistan, Japan monitoring implementation of joint projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Turkmenistan and Japan reviewed the implementation of the projects outlined in the minutes of the joint meeting of the cooperation committees, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed during a video meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the Japanese-Turkmen Committee for Economic Cooperation, Managing Executive Officer of Itochu Corporation Hiroyuki Tsubai.

During the meeting, the parties paid special attention to the promotion of the roadmap of cooperation in the field of infrastructure, its enrichment with advanced ideas and relevant projects.

At the meeting, the importance of high-level contacts in the development of interstate dialogue was noted, in this context, the importance of the visit of President of the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Japan in September 2022 was emphasized.

Meanwhile, at the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to conduct constant monitoring on the implementation of joint work tasks.