Turkmenistan, EU discuss issues of further development of co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Turkmenistan and the EU discussed issues of further development of cooperation both bilaterally and within the framework of the Central Asia-EU format, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova and the delegation of the European Parliament, who arrived in Ashgabat on a visit.

During the meeting, the Turkmen side stressed effective political and diplomatic cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU in a wide range of areas. Special attention is paid to the regularly held meetings of the Turkmenistan-EU Joint Committee, the Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue, and the Dialogue on Human Rights.

The sides noted the intensification of partnership within the framework of the Central Asia-European Union format, within which meetings at the level of foreign ministers, meetings within the framework of the High-level Dialogue on Politics and Security between the EU and Central Asian countries, economic forums are regularly held.

In the context of the exchange of views on international and regional issues, the delegation of the European Parliament stressed the importance of Turkmenistan's international humanitarian initiatives aimed at ensuring peace and sustainable development, including the efforts of our country in the process of resolving the situation in Afghanistan.