Turkmenistan, ESCAP discuss current state of comprehensive co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 14. Turkmenistan and Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) discussed the current state of comprehensive cooperation, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed between the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN Aksoltan Atayeva and the UN Deputy Secretary General, Executive Secretary of the ESCAP Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana.

During the meeting, Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana confirmed her participation in a parallel event on the topic: "Sustainable urban Transport: Preparation for the High—level Meeting of the UN General Assembly on Sustainable Transport and the Arkadag City Model for the implementation of SDG 11", which will be organized by the Turkmen Permanent Mission on July 17 as part of the High-level Political Forum under the auspices of ECOSOC.

Sides had a constructive exchange of views on Turkmenistan's cooperation with ESCAP in the fields of transport and energy, climate change, disaster risk reduction, as well as cooperation within the framework of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).

Particular attention was paid to the expansion of multilateral cooperation in the development of sustainable transport, energy mobility and interconnectedness, expansion of trade and economic ties in the Asia-Pacific region.

Moreover, cooperation between ESCAP and Turkmenistan covers various aspects of economic cooperation, within the framework of which consultations and negotiations are held on trade, customs cooperation, investments, technical regulations and standards.