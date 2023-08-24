Turkmenistan considers Hungary reliable partner in Europe

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 24. Turkmenistan treats Hungary as an important and reliable partner in the European region, President of the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said in a reply message to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Trend reports.

According to the official source in Turkmenistan, Berdimuhamedov stressed that at the current stage, interstate relations are actively developing and being enriched with new content.

"Your visit to Turkmenistan in June this year also became an important stage that gave impetus to the further development of bilateral relations. During the high-level talks held in Ashgabat in an atmosphere of openness and trust, as well as meetings with you, an exchange of views on the most important areas of cooperation took place. The results of the visit and the signed documents served as a solid basis for the further development of our relations," Berdimuhamedov said in the message.

Meanwhile, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a working visit to Budapest, during which they discussed issues of expanding bilateral partnership in a number of topical areas.