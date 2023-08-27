Turkmenistan, Malaysia to establish intergovernmental commission on co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 27. Turkmenistan and Malaysia will establish an intergovernmental commission for economic, scientific and technical cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the official source of Turkmenistan, the corresponding agreement was reached following the results of the online inter-ministerial consultations between the two countries.

During the consultations, the diplomats of Turkmenistan and Malaysia discussed issues of multilateral and bilateral cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, energy and humanitarian fields, and also considered the possibilities of building up the partnership of the parties in the field of information and communication technologies and digitalization of the economy.

At the same time, the parties noted a solid potential for deepening effective cooperation in the field of tourism, education, science and culture, as well as in the field of healthcare.

The diplomats expressed mutual interest in intensifying contacts between representatives of public and private structures of the two countries to conduct joint activities that contribute to strengthening and expanding bilateral contacts between Turkmenistan and Malaysia in all areas of interest.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Malaysia have been striving to expand economic ties in recent years, including by increasing trade and investment, and both countries have unique resources. Turkmenistan is rich in natural gas reserves, and Malaysia is rich in various industrial technologies.