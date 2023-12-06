Turkmenistan and Türkiye note active development of bilateral partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 6. Turkmenistan and Türkiye are actively and consistently developing bilateral partnership based on the principles of friendship and brotherhood, full understanding and close mutual support, Trend reports.

This opinion was expressed at the 7th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation, which was held in Ashgabat with the participation of heads of leading ministries and departments of Turkmenistan and a representative delegation headed by Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz.

During the meeting, the participants got acquainted with the economic situation of the two countries, regional and multilateral issues, as well as information on the implementation of measures provided for in the Work Plan of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation, adopted on the basis of the Protocol of the 7th meeting.

Among the relevant areas of cooperation, such important spheres for both countries as trade, economy and investment, banking, energy, transport and logistics, industry and technology, education and science, healthcare, culture and tourism, nature conservation and urban planning, agriculture, and sports were identified.

Expressing the continued commitment of Turkmenistan and Türkiye to strong ties, the members of the Commission outlined a number of concrete steps to diversify cooperation in all promising areas.

Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye continues to develop thanks to joint projects in the fields of energy, construction of transport infrastructure, and trade, which contributes to strengthening economic ties and provides mutual benefits for both countries.

