Turkmenistan updates housing water and sewerage build codes

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 24. The Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan has approved updated building codes for the internal water supply and sewerage systems of buildings, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the adopted norms are aimed at improving the rules and requirements for the design and construction of water supply and sewerage systems, including hot and cold water supply, sewerage, and fire protection systems.

The new standards are designed to protect buildings during operation, as well as ensure the efficiency and safety of water supply and sewerage systems. They consider advanced technology solutions like labor-intensive work mechanization and technological process automation.

The document contains detailed instructions for the design and construction of water supply and sewerage systems, as well as fire protection systems, taking into account all necessary norms and standards.

Special attention is paid to the requirements for the hot water supply system, including the quality and temperature of the water, as well as the rules of design and installation.

Meanwhile, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov recently announced that Turkmenistan plans to open a number of new water treatment plants by the end of this year.

He noted that water treatment plants supplied with modern equipment are being put into operation in all regions of the country, adding that one of them was recently opened in the village of Yashlyk in the Ak Bugdai district of the Ahal region with a total capacity of 30,000 cubic meters per day.