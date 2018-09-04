Belarus, Uzbekistan launching joint production of medical products

4 September 2018 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Trend:

Belarus and Uzbekistan are launching joint ventures for production of medical preparations and products, Ambassador of Belarus to Uzbekistan Leonid Marinich told in an interview to UzA news agency, BelTA reported.

"The joint ventures for production of medical preparations and products, being in demand in Uzbekistan, are at the stage of launching. Work is underway to establish joint production in the light industry in Uzbekistan," the diplomat said.

Marinich noted that the Belarus side is ready to contribute to modernization of the economy of Uzbekistan and to establish modern, high-tech joint ventures with Uzbek partners, focused on meeting the needs of the domestic market and exports to other countries.

The Belarus holding companies Amkodor and Bobruiskagromash established joint ventures for production of road-building and agricultural machinery in 2017 in Uzbekistan.

The Minsk Tractor Works also launched joint production of tractors in Tashkent. Another Belarus company established a joint venture in the capital of Uzbekistan to produce reagents for food industry and veterinary medicine.

Marinich stressed that Uzbekistan is one of the important partners of Belarus in Central Asia. In 2017, trade turnover between the countries increased more than twice and reached $131 million.

The upward trend has continued this year as well - in the first half of the year, the trade turnover has already exceeded $90 million.

