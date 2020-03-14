Uzbekistan announces competition for coronavirus vaccines development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 14

Ilkin Seyfaddini

Uzbekistan has announced competition for grants to develop a vaccine and diagnostic tools for coronavirus, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

The Ministry of Innovation Development announced a competition for projects to effectively combat coronavirus COVID-19 and prevent the disease from entering the country.

The money will be allocated to create a technology for treatment of coronavirus COVID-19 based on in-depth analysis of pathogenesis of coronavirus infections in the country, as well as the creation of molecular genetic diagnosis to identify coronavirus strains.

As reported, two billion soum ($209,406) will be allocated for the applied project titled "Creation of technology to combat and treat coronavirus infections based on in-depth analysis of pathogenesis" to be implemented in two years.

The total volume of financing of another applied project entitled "Creation of molecular genetic diagnostics for detection of coronavirus strains COVID-19 project" is 1.5 billion soum ($157 055) and the term of the implementation is one year.

The projects submitted to the contest on paper will be accepted only from deputy directors and vice-rectors of research institutes and higher educational institutions on scientific works and innovations on the basis of a letter of recommendation signed by the heads of relevant ministries and departments.

