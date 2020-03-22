Coronavirus cases keep on rising in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 22

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Four more Uzbek citizens have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 41, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry, four more citizens were found to be infected, and have been quarantined on March 21.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 13,031. Over 306,395 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 92,335 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.