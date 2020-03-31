Uzbekistan conducting tests of citizens for coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

More than 22,100 coronavirus tests have already been conducted in Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Health.

In the past 24 hours alone, 3,713 tests have been conducted and nine positive results have been revealed, the ministry said.

To date, the total number of infected people in the country has reached 167 cases.

As reported, seven patients have fully recovered. They have been discharged from the hospital and sent to the rehabilitation center.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later said that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested coronavirus-positive.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 39,000. Over 803,300 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 172,600 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

