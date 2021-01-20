Uzbekistan names start date for vaccination against COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

Deputy Head of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Wellbeing and Public Health Service Botirjon Kurbanov spoke on the Zamon program of the Sevimli TV channel about the beginning of mass vaccination against coronavirus in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to Kurbanov, the vaccination process in Uzbekistan will take place gradually. It was noted that the first batch of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, which Uzbekistan has reserved under the COVAX program, will be delivered in a month.

COVAX is an initiative to manufacture and centrally procure COVID-19 vaccines. It works with governments and manufacturers to ensure vaccines are available to both wealthy and low-income countries.

“Thus, the start of mass vaccinations is scheduled for late February or early March,” the message says.

“At the first stage, 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine were ordered, and at the next stage, as other licensed vaccines appear, they will also be used,” Kurbanov said.

Earlier, the head of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Wellbeing and Public Health Service, Bakhodir Yusupaliev said that work is underway in cooperation with the Global Alliance for Vaccinations and Immunization (GAVI) to import 100,000 doses of the Comirnaty coronavirus vaccine produced by the American company Pfizer and the German company BioNTech into Uzbekistan.

In addition, the Ministry of Health and partner organizations prepared an order for the introduction of a vaccine against COVID-19 in 20 percent of the population and sent it to the COVAX fund. GAVI provided Uzbekistan with 17 large-capacity refrigerators and 206 minivans and is working on their delivery to all regions of the country.

