Uzbekistan, India talk delivery terms of Indian vaccine against COVID-19

Uzbekistan’s Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency and Indian Bharat Biotech International Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding, Trend reports with reference to the Embassy of Uzbekistan in India.

According to the information, the parties discussed the conditions for registration and delivery of the Indian vaccine Covaxin against coronavirus to Uzbekistan. At the same time, the signed memorandum laid the foundations for cooperation in this area.

Earlier it became known that Uzbekistan is negotiating with several Indian manufacturers of vaccines against coronavirus.

It is reported that Covaxin was developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology.

ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) emphasized the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine and donated its strain to Bharat Biotech to develop an inactivated vaccine. The vaccine has been fast-tracked for emergency use by the national regulatory authority, which has confirmed the drug is safe and immunogenic.

It is noted that the use of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine has been authorized in India since January 3. In addition, Bharat Biotech International intends to produce about 700 million doses of its vaccine this year.

