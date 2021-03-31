Uzbekistan, UN talk roadmap for socio-economic dev’t of Aral Sea region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan presented the concept for the development of the multilateral roadmap to ensure the ecological balance and socio-economic development of the Aral Sea region, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.

On March 3, 2021, the second meeting of the Advisory Committee on Sustainable Development of the Aral Sea Region, organized by the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan and the United Nations Organization (UN), was held in the format of a videoconference.

It is reported that the purpose of the event is to expand partnerships and coordinate donor assistance to support the socio-economic development of the Aral Sea region.

During the meeting, the Uzbek side presented the Concept for the development of a multilateral roadmap to ensure the ecological balance and socio-economic development of the Aral Sea region.

It is noted that the document is intended to unite the efforts of foreign and international partners for the sustainable development of the Aral Sea region, as well as to ensure the application of a coordinated approach to mobilize resources for the implementation of measures to improve the living conditions of the Aral Sea region population and to effectively monitor these changes.

In support of this initiative, representatives of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) presented a vision of mechanisms for the effective implementation of this roadmap to achieve concrete practical results in the region.

The participants in the meeting were unanimous in the opinion that an important factor in achieving success in the implementation of the goals set under the roadmap will be the involvement of a wide range of foreign and international development partners.

During the meeting, the participants heard information from UN agencies on the results achieved under the current joint programs funded by the Trust Fund.

Thus, the Trust Fund has financed five projects aimed, in particular, at improving the population's access to clean drinking water, increasing the access and quality of perinatal care, supporting youth innovative projects in agriculture, improving sanitation conditions in general education schools, and improving the health care system.

In addition, work is underway to develop such industries as agriculture, tourism, research work on the study of the fauna and flora of the dried bottom of the Aral Sea, as well as in other areas.

Furthermore, in the near future, the announcement of the third competition for the selection of new projects for financing from the funds of the Trust Fund is expected.

The Advisory Committee was created on the initiative of the Multi-Partner Trust Fund for Human Security for the Aral Sea region under the auspices of the UN (Trust Fund) as a single cooperation platform uniting all multi- and bilateral partners, as well as ensuring effective coordination of efforts in the Aral Sea region.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva